PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Ady Pitts’ sister Rachel died of cancer in 2015. Before her passing, Ady spent time with Rachel in the hospital.

Ady would see several other families visiting their sick loved ones as well. However, she noticed many of them didn’t have the supplies for their stay. That’s when she created ‘Rachel’s Bags of Love.’

Ady fundraises to create bags filled with toiletries, a blanket, and other necessities for a hospital stay. She’s given away more than 800 bags since starting her non-profit organization.

A fundraiser being held Saturday, March 4th at St. John’s the Evangelist Catholic Church will help that number grow.

For $7 a person, the community is welcome to enjoy a pancake dinner inside Parrish Hall at the church.

Admission tickets come with pancakes, sausages, and drinks. Children under 5 get in for free. Tickets can be purchased online or at the doors on Saturday.

There will also be raffle items up for grabs at the event. Each ticket for the raffle items is $2. Various local restaurants including History Class and The Press offered gift cards and other goodies for those.

The Breakfast for Dinner fundraiser is from 5-8 p.m.

If you can’t make it to the event but still would like to donate to this cause, search the handle @RBLove on Venmo.