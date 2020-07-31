Click Here for COVID19 Testing

Bay County TDC reports improved tax dollar numbers for June

Local News

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Tax revenue and tourism numbers are on the up and up, according to the Bay County Tourist Development Council’s latest numbers.

TDC Executive Director Dan Rowe presented statistics and findings at Thursday morning’s board meeting, stating more than $4 million in tax revenue flowed into the area in June, which brings Bay County closer to original projections from before the COVID-19 pandemic.

July numbers are still to be determined, but Rowe said the results show resiliency and demand for Panama City Beach and Bay County, as the areas are on par with other destinations in the country for tourism.

“We were expecting a large drop in revenues, however, our revenues came in very strong,” Rowe said. “We actually, had a record breaking month of June this year in terms of the overall revenue generated on the tourist development tax.”

Rowe also stated occupancy numbers are down slightly, but the numbers for July look promising- even close to what the month typically reported before Hurricane Michael hit the Florida Panhandle.

