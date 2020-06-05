Bay County taking measures for potential heavy weekend rainfall

SOUTHPORT, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County is preparing for potential rainfall from Tropical Storm Cristabol this weekend.

Bay County Public Works has placed sand for bagging at the Deer Point Dam on the North West side of County Road 2321.

Though not designed as a flood control structure, the Deer Point Reservoir drawdown gates will be opened while the reservoir’s elevation will be accordingly lowered as the county monitors the weather.

Bay County spokesperson Valerie Sale said they hope the effort also helps remind residents to prepare for this hurricane season.

“It’s certainly early in hurricane season and it’s a reminder for everyone that we all need to start thinking about hurricane season and get prepared. Get your kit ready, get your family’s plan ready, start talking about it this weekend and make that plan. We certainly hope that we don’t encounter anything the likes of what we have seen here about 20 months ago. However it’s very important that in hurricane season people start thinking about that and getting ready as best they can,” explained Sale.

She also urges residents to sign up for AlertBay, the county’s emergency notification system.

To sign up for the service, click here.