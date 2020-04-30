Bay County Sheriff’s Office will distribute free food

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Bay County Sheriff’s Office has partnered with the food distribution organization, Farm Share, to give free food to families in need.

Farm Share’s mission is to make sure no Floridians go hungry and no food goes to waste.

Now, 300 families in Bay County will receive fruits, vegetables and proteins straight from Florida farmers as well as non-perishable food.

To register your family to receive the food you need, email relief@bayso.org or call 850-248-1228.

As soon as the goal of 300 families is met, the registration will close so make sure you do so as soon as possible.

“We’re a service organization in addition to a law enforcement agency and we always are looking at ways to serve this community so saw the need based on the challenges that we’ve faced through Hurricane Michael and now the coronavirus situation with unemployment issues and just felt like this was a good way to serve the community and appreciate the partnership with Farm Share,” Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford said.

Sheriff Ford said they hope to distribute the food sometime next week.