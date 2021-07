PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County Sherriff’s Office responded to a call reporting four distressed swimmers Saturday afternoon in the Gulf behind the Pelican Walk.

Two of the swimmers managed to come in on their own and one was assisted by a concerned citizen with a floatation device.

One swimmer remains missing at this time. The swimmer was described as a black male, 18 to 20 years old and visiting from out of town.

The Coast Guard and FWC are assisting with the search.