BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – Bay County Sheriff’s Office released new details on the Panama City Beach shooting that injured one.

The victim went to his neighbors residence – 42-year-old Jessica Walton – to go to the store with her at around 10 am Tuesday morning.

When Walton left her residence, the victims noticed Walton was holding a handgun and asked why she had it.

Walton walked to her car in the driveway, turned around, and shot the victim multiple times in the chest.

After her arrest, Walton admitted to the shooting. Investigators believe she was on illegal substances and consider that a possible reason for the incident.

Walton was charged with aggravated assault by firearm, but more charges could come as the investigation continues.