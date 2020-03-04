Bay County Sheriff’s Office reimbursed $2 million for Hurricane Michael expenses

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County Sheriff’s Office received a grant to aid their Hurricane Michael recovery as FEMA approved a reimbursement of $2 million dollars to the Sheriff’s office for the cost of emergency measures taken after the storm.

Sheriff Tommy Ford said roughly $1.4 million of it will go towards overtime pay as they were put on ‘alpha bravo shift’ after the storm in which everybody including the county jail worked 12 hour shifts.

“Overtime as it falls within that period and most of our expenses at the Sheriff’s office fall within that 45 day window that Governor DeSantis and President Trump approved for a 100% reimbursement. This $2 million is a 100% reimbursement of those expenses,” explained Ford.

Ford also highlighted the deputies’ continued efforts to serve post storm.

“That’s what has really inspired me about deputies’ response to this storm and the detention deputies out at the jail is that they continue serving despite great personal loss. We’ve still got employees that are living in travel trailers in their front yard but everyday they get up and come to work.”

Sheriff Ford noted that the rest of the $2 million dollars will go towards lost supplies, equipment, and vehicle damage.