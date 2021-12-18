Bay County Sheriff’s Office announces arrest in Laguna Beach homicide investigation

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in the Laguna Beach homicide investigation.

Authorities arrested 35-year-old, Dionysios Joseph Palvis, on Friday in Cullman County, Alabama in connection to the murder of 25-year-old Whitney Strickland.

Previous booking photo of Palvis provided by BCSO.

According to a news release, BCSO investigators traveled to Cullman County overnight and developed additional evidence in this case leading to Palvis’ arrest on one open county of murder. He will be extradited to Bay County to face charges.