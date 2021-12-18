Bay County Sheriff’s Office announces arrest in Laguna Beach homicide investigation

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in the Laguna Beach homicide investigation.

Authorities arrested 35-year-old, Dionysios Joseph Palvis, on Friday in Cullman County, Alabama in connection to the murder of 25-year-old Whitney Strickland.

Previous booking photo of Palvis provided by BCSO.

According to a news release, BCSO investigators traveled to Cullman County overnight and developed additional evidence in this case leading to Palvis’ arrest on one open county of murder. He will be extradited to Bay County to face charges.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Car crashes into David Scott Fine Jewelry

Panama City Jaycees and Defenders Motorcycle Club drop off Christmas gifts for kids

Jet Setting Sea Turtles 12-17

Sending Christmas spirit to local five-year-old battling brain cancer

South Washington County residents receive good news after many years of flooding

Florida Highway Patrol shows students why not to drive impaired or distracted

More Local News

Don't Miss