BCSO charges two in Fountain murder

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Two people have been booked in the Bay County Jail after deputies say they killed and burned the body of a Panama City man.

Bay County Sheriff’s deputies were called to Camelia Street in Fountain on Monday at about 11 a.m. in reference to a vehicle fire.

Once on scene, deputies said they found a van fully engulfed as well as a woods fire believed to be started by the van.

Through investigation, a body was found in the cargo area of the van.

Asher Martin

On Wednesday, investigators released the identity of the victim as Christopher Wesley Whaley, 23, of Panama City. Investigators said he also had multiple stab wounds on his body.

The incident began Sunday when Whaley picked up Raven Gladin, 25, of Fountain and Asher Martin, 20, a transient.

The trio and an unidentified woman went to Panama City to purchase drugs. When that failed they left the woman in Panama City and went back to Fountain.

Raven Gladin

Martin reportedly told Whaley to drive to Dickerson Road. As the two were walking down a trail, Martin stabbed and killed Whaley.

Whaley started to run away but deputies say Martin caught up to him, hitting him more with the blade in the torso area.

Deputies say these wounds caused Whaley’s death.

Martin then placed Whaley’s body in the back of the van, deputies wrote and drove the van to Camellia Street.

Martin and Gladin returned to the van the next day, Monday, and set it on fire using gasoline purchased by Gladin.

Martin is charged with an open count of murder. Gladin is charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

Deputies said she is charged because she purchased the gasoline.

More charges could be added in the coming days.

Both individuals are in the Bay County Jail awaiting their first appearance in front of a judge.