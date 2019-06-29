Bay County sex offender arrested in Gulf County

GULF COUNTY, Fla. – Registered sexual predator Chester Loran Kemp has been arrested after deputies received information from a citizen about Kemp’s presence in Gulf County.

Kemp is wanted by the Bay County Sheriff’s Office for violating his sexual offender probation.

Based on the citizen’s tip, it was determined Kemp had been in Gulf County for approximately three months without reporting his location to the Gulf County Sheriff’s Office, which is required by law.

At the time of his arrest, Kemp was taken into custody on a traffic stop and when asked his name he provided deputies a false name and birth date.

In addition to his Violation of Probation warrant in Bay County, Kemp was charged with Failure to Report Vacating his Permanent Residence, Failure to Report Change in Residence, Failure to Provide other Registration Information and Knowingly Giving False Information to a Law Enforcement Officer.

He was transported to the Gulf County Detention Facility and held for First Appearance.