BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — People who use County Road 389 will need to pay extra attention this week as resurfacing begins on the busy road.

Bay County will begin the project tomorrow night through Thursday, March 3.

They will resurface the portion of 389 between Baldwin Road and State Road 390.

The work will be conducted during overnight hours each day.

Motorists are asked to exercise caution during the project.