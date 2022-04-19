PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Abel Ortiz was back on trial for murder, for the second time on Tuesday. Ortiz’s first trial ended in a mistrial when jurors could not come to a unanimous decision.

Ortiz is accused of killing 31-year-old Ed Ross in a robbery attempt gone bad.

Ortiz’s high school teacher Samantha Boyd said Ortiz told her that he had killed Ross, a couple of weeks after the shooting.

“I think we had made it back to the classroom he had started telling me said that he went to the beach and he had killed someone, was telling me about it,” Boyd said. “A murder.”

There were two other alleged shooters with Ortiz. Joshua Campbell and Andre Bivins both allegedly shot Ross as well. But Ortiz allegedly fired the final bullet at Ross, as he was already on the ground with bullet wounds.

“I saw one of them come into the living room a little farther, reach over the sofa, and shoot Ed when he was on the ground, on the floor,” Ken Ross, Ed Ross’ father said.

Alleged get-away driver Jorge Hernandez testified that Ortiz was excited after shooting Ross.

“He like, I caught a body,” Hernandez said. “He was just, he was just excited about it.”

The trial will continue on Wednesday. The prosecution has not yet rested its case. At the previous trial, the defense did not call any witnesses.