Bay County residents share their resolutions

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — As 2020 rapidly comes to a close, people in Bay County are thinking about their resolutions while also reflecting on what the year has taught them.

Bay County resident, Tracee Chapman, has two New Year’s resolutions: to continue her fitness journey and to have more gratitude for the little things in life.

“Like hashtag little things is kind of my motto going forward in 2021,” Chapman said. “I wanna just stop and smell the roses more often, tell people that I love how much I care and appreciate them and just be more thankful.”

Chapman said 2020 and the pandemic taught her things can be taken away at the drop of a hat. She said she is excited for the new beginning that comes with the new year.

“I think everybody is a little bit wiser, a little bit, hopefully, more understanding of each other and our differences and hopefully we can all come together as one and have a better two-thousand twenty-one across the board for everybody,” Chapman said.

Gabriel Saum, another Bay County resident, said between hurricane season and the pandemic, this year has made him appreciate his family even more. He said he feels this year has been hard on everyone.

“I’m just saying, get well soon if something has happened, I hope everything is okay soon and I hope you live your best life,” Saum said.

When Saum thought about what his resolution would be, one thing came to mind,.

“I don’t really have any right now, but some that I could hope to accomplish is maybe just doing better in school and stuff and making sure I can stay just ahead in my classes and stuff,” Saum said.

Bay County residents like Curtis Atkins, said they are looking ahead and are ready to move on from 2020.

“2020 is like that liquor we used to drink when I was young called Mad Dog 2020,” Atkins said. “It’ll always remind me of the great things we don’t wanna do again.”