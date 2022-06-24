PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — After almost 50 years of Roe v. Wade, states now have the authority to make their own abortion laws. Some Bay County residents are thrilled with the Supreme Court’s decision.

“I’m super excited that now the abortion gets kicked back to the states where the state legislator folks that we vote in, and the people of the state get to make the ultimate decision on how we’re going to save babies,” Conservative Veterans of Florida President Veronica Kemeny said.

Others said the court’s decision was a political move from an institution supposed to be void of politics.

“My concern is that this is a political decision that is being made by a board that our forefathers specifically expected to be apolitical,” Retired Bay District Schools School Board Member Ginger Littleton said. “I find that dangerous and concerning.”

Earlier this year Florida lawmakers approved a ban on abortions after 15 weeks. Kemeny hopes state legislators eventually ban abortions completely.

“When you don’t consider babies sacred you’ve lost your way,” Kemeny said. “So this has always been a very important issue for me to save babies. Everybody should have a chance in life to live.”

But Littleton said voters can prevent that potential outcome. She hopes the Supreme Court decision compels more people to vote.