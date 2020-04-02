Bay County residents pack grocery stores after stay-at-home order announced

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – After the stay-at-home order came out on Wednesday afternoon, Bay County shoppers flooded the supermarkets, forcing some to limit the amount of customers coming into the store.

At the Lynn Haven Walmart, shoppers were lining up outside the doors. A Walmart associate told us by phone that they were limiting the number of customers going into the store.

One Bay County resident said he wasn’t going to wait in line.

“So I was over at the Walmart on 23rd St. which they didn’t have any lines there, they’re letting everybody in, but there’s one thing I couldn’t find over there, so I was coming over here in Lynn Haven,” Bay County resident Steven Carlson said. “I don’t know what’s going on with the Walmart, but there’s a line here a mile long, they weren’t doing at the other Walmart so I don’t know what they are doing here.”

The stay-at-home order does not mean grocery stores will close. They’re considered an essential business and will stay open.