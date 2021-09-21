Bay County residents hoping to win a hefty jackpot

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Florida began selling Mega Millions lottery tickets in 2013.

Since then, some Bay County residents said they have become entranced with the game.

“We waste two dollars every day on something,” said resident Kent Shaddix. “Might as well be a ticket and take a chance. Matter of fact I’m going to buy a second ticket in a few minutes.”

Mega Millions jackpot is sitting at an estimated $432 million.

The overall odds of winning it are one in over 300 million, but with such a high reward people like Shaddix are dreaming about what they would do with their winnings.

“I’d put a zoo on this side of town for people to have like a zoo for animals. We don’t have nothing on this side of town,” said Shaddix.

The Powerball jackpot is worth an estimated $490 million.

The manager of the Tobacco Outlet in Lynn Haven, Manoj Patel, said he’s been very busy selling both Powerball and Mega Millions tickets.

“You can see how much winning tickets I sell here, so definitely they think this is a lucky store for them,” said Patel.

One customer said he’s been going to the tobacco outlet for as long as he can remember.

He said it’s hard for him to pass up a lottery ticket.

“I’m going to just put my name in the hat. It don’t make no difference the amount that you pay. As long as you put your name in the hat in order to have that chance,” said Jimmy Floyd.

Mega Millions winning numbers are announced every Tuesday and Friday.

Powerball winning numbers are every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.