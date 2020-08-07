Click Here for COVID19 Testing

Bay County resident and former News 13 general manager Bill Byrd passes away

Local News

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The community mourned the loss of a Bay County man and friend of News 13 on Thursday.

Bill Byrd passed away after a battle with COVID-19.

Bill was the sales manager at News 13 in the ’90s and then the general manager of station before retiring in 2008.

His wife Cathy posted on Facebook that he “surrendered his spirit and soul” around 5 p.m. on Thursday. His children and grandchildren gave him a tender send-off with prayers, scripture, and singing by phone with his wife and sister in law by his side.

Bill was an active member in the community, serving for years on the Salvation Army Board. He was also active in his church and Christian ministry. In addition, he loved his Auburn Tigers.

Bill Byrd was 69 years old.

