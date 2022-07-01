PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Florida released its annual end-of-course test scores. Bay County schools’ exam grades are similar to 2020-21.

51% of students from third to tenth grade scored a three or higher on EOC English exams throughout Bay District Schools. That’s the same percentage who passed last year.

53% of fifth graders passed compared to 52% last year. 47% of ninth and tenth graders passed English, a decrease of two percent.

In math, more students passed this year. 53% passed in third through eighth grade compared to 52% from last year. But that’s still below the state average of 55%.

In science, there was a slight decrease in Bay County student scores. Less than half passed fifth grade.

48% scored a three or higher. Eighth graders scored the same on their assessments.

The county saw a five percent drop in test scores among biology students. 58% passed.

The county’s highest scores were in social science. 75% of its students passed civics, a 3% increase from last year. But there was a dip in U.S. history grades, 65$ of students passed compared to 67% last year.