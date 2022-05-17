BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County will receive more than $3.5 million from Walgreens as part of a state-wide opioid settlement.

The payments will be paid over an 18-year period. The county will receive almost $200,000 a year.

“With opioid prescriptions being out, it was one of those things where there were a lot of opioid overdoses, too many people using them and we entered into the class action lawsuit as Bay County and filed with the state and the federal and this is part of the settlement process,” Bay County Commissioner Doug Moore said.

Moore said the money will likely be used for a drug rehabilitation center at the county jail.

“One of the ways that we’ve been working with the sheriff is he is looking at creating something outside of the jail that is less secure but is for people that are trying to do rehab and do better,” Moore said.

Sheriff Tommy Ford said the funding would allow the county jail to expand its rehabilitation center from 60 inmates to 100-120 inmates.

“What we are looking to do is build a lifeline drug treatment dormitory which would be on the grounds of the jail, inside of the fence,” Ford said. “But due to the classification of these inmates would not have to be the very expensive jail hardened construction.”