Bay County officials issue precautionary boil water notice

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County Utility Service has issued a precautionary boil water notice starting Monday, January 27.

This will affect customers on John Pitts Road and Star Avenue.

Water used for consumption can be disinfected by any one of the following methods:

Bringing the water to a rolling boil and holding it there for one (1) minute

Using a disinfecting chemical. If you cannot boil water, you should put eight (8) drops of common household bleach which is about 1/8th teaspoon, into one (1) gallon of tap water, then shake it, and allow it to stand for 30 minutes before drinking. If the water is cloudy, use sixteen (16) drops, about 1/4 teaspoon of bleach instead of 8, shake it, and let it stand for 30 minutes. There should be a slight chlorine odor. Use common household bleach that has 5 to 6% active ingredients. Use food-grade containers. Don’t use bleach that has perfume scents added.

Using water purification tablets or iodine that many sports and camping stores sell.

You can also buy commercially bottled water for consumption and food preparation.

Consumption includes brushing teeth, washing fruits and vegetables, and homemade ice. Tap water may be used for showering, baths, shaving, and washing, so long as care is taken not to swallow or allow water in eyes or nose or mouth. Children and disabled individuals should have their bath supervised to ensure water are not ingested. The time spent bathing should be minimized. Though the risk of illness is minimal, individuals who have recent surgical wounds, are immunosuppressed, or have a chronic illness may want to consider using bottled or boiled water for cleansing until the notice is lifted.

This “precautionary boil water notice” will remain in effect until the problem has been corrected and a bacteriological survey shows that the water is safe to drink.

If you have any questions, you may contact Bay County Utility Services at (850) 248-5010.