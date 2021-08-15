Bay County officials discuss Tropical Storm Fred

SOUTHPORT, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County officials held a media briefing on Sunday to update residents on Tropical Storm Fred and the safety precautions they should take.

Emergency Services Chief, Brad Monroe, Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford, and County Commissioner Robert Carroll all spoke at Sunday’s briefing.

Officials said mandatory evacuations are not planned at this time. Residents are asked to stay in their homes if possible and stay off the roads during the bad weather.

Sheriff Ford said even though this is a tropical storm, residents should still be vigilant when it comes to preparing.

“We have certainly in this community been through a lot worse than what we’re expecting from this storm but that is absolutely no reason to be complacent,” Ford said. “We saw over the last couple of years with Hurricane Sally and the extreme flooding that we saw from that those conditions can still be very hazardous.”

At this time, Sheriff Ford said there are no plans to close the bridge. People are asked to not call 911 emergency lines with Tropical Storm Fred questions.