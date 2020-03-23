Bay County office lobbies and libraries to close

Panama City, Fla. — The business lobbies of the Bay County Board of County Commissioners, as well as Bay County public libraries, will close to the public, effective Tuesday, March 24, in an effort to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus COVID-19.

Bay County Utilities provides a drop box at the front of the Utilities Department building, located at 3410 Transmitter Road and offers online payments at www.baycountyfl.gov. Customers may also make a payment by calling (855) 973-2020. For more information about utility payments, please call (850) 248-5010.

Applications for Bay Area Transportation and payments for the Bay Town Trolley and Bay Area Transportation are available at www.baytowntrolley.org. Please call Transit at (850) 248-8161 for more information.

Bay County Human Resources provides online recruitment options. Anyone interested in applying may visit www.baycountyfl.gov and click on External Job Opportunities to view posted vacancies. Human Resources may be reached at (850) 248-8201.

All libraries in the Northwest Florida Regional Library System will be closed to the public and offering curbside book pick-up service, with the exception of the Parker Library, which will be closed entirely. For more information about the library’s available services at this time, please call (850) 522-2100 or visit nwrls.com.

All forms for Builders Services are available online at https://www.baycountyfl.gov/154/Builders-Services. Bay County licensed contractors with a Bay County trust account may email building permits to permittingteam@baycountyfl.gov. Bay County Builders Services will provide a drop box for document delivery. For more information, please call (850) 248-8350.

All forms for Planning and Zoning are online at https://www.baycountyfl.gov/328/Forms. Planning and Zoning encourages teleconferencing for meetings regarding development orders when possible. Please call (850) 248-8250 for more information.

Concerns and questions regarding Bay County Code Enforcement may be emailed to codeenforcement@baycountyfl.gov or call (850) 248-8290.

Bay County Geographic Information Systems offers an online addressing application and can take payment over the phone. Visit https://www.baycountyfl.gov/148/Address-Numbering or call (850) 248-8170 for more information.

For any county business that requires an in-person meeting, please contact the respective office directly to make an appointment.

Bay County parks remain open to the public.