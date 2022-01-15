Bay County NAACP holds panel to discuss voting rights

Bay County NAACP holds Zoom to discuss voting rights in America.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — In honor of Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday, the NAACP Bay County held a Zoom panel Saturday morning. 

Attendees honored the life and legacy of King. Panelists also discussed the state of voting rights in America.

Many voiced concerns over stricter voting legislation throughout the country. Panelists mentioned the importance of ensuring that more people in minority communities use their voices at the ballot box.

“Every time those particular laws have been instituted and the goalposts have been moved back, some sort of way we go out and we organize and we galvanize our people,” Black Votes Matter organizer Jamil Davis said. “And we seem to gain small but significant victories.”

