PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A 32-year-old man arrested for murder went on trial Thursday morning. Andre Bivins allegedly shot and killed 31-year-old Ed Ross in December 2019.

Co-conspirators Jorge Hernandez and Joshua Campbell said Bivins was second in command in the attempted robbery turned murder of Ed Ross.

Prosecutors said on Dec. 29, 2019 Abel Ortiz, Joshua Campbell and Bivins knocked on Ed Ross’ home and told his father, Ken Ross, that they had money for Ed Ross. Bivins was in charge of the three who entered the home.

Once Ross came into the living room from the shower, Campbell said Bivins shot at Ross but missed. Ross then tried to grab Bivins’ gun, but Bivins shot him in the hand.

“Bivins tried to shoot but his gun misfired. Ross tried to grab the gun,” Campbell said. “He had cocked back and shot him twice.”

Campbell and Ortiz started firing at the 31-year-old and killed him.

Hernandez said he then saw Bivins run away from the Panama City Beach home.

After the shooting, Hernandez said Bivins was frustrated that Ortiz continued to shoot at Ross after Bivins has already shot him.

Hernandez said Bivins told Ortiz that “If he knew he was going to shoot like a circus, he would’ve finished the cracker off himself.”