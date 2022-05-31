PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A local man is on trial of second degree murder and grand theft auto after the 2021 stabbing death of a wheel-chair bound woman.

The first day of the trial on Tuesday was filled with graphic and emotional testimony from eyewitnesses.

One of the witnesses called to testify was the stabbing suspect’s ex-girlfriend, Kayla Roberts.

Burks reportedly stabbed Cynthia Black in their Southport home in February 2021.

Prior to the trial, Burks admitted to investigators he was on meth and hadn’t slept in seven days before the murder.

He also admitted to stabbing Black.

Roberts said she was in the kitchen when Burks ran into the bathroom where Black was.

“I saw him holder her by her hair and I assumed at first he was hitting her,” Roberts said. “I kind of pushed him away and then he dropped what he was holding.”

Prosecutors asked Roberts what Burks was holding and she said it was pairing knife.

Roberts was Black’s caretakers. She was wheelchair bound after suffering a stroke.

They were all living together at the time of the stabbing along with Roberts’ two children, one of which she shares with Burks.

Burks claims he stabbed Black with the intent to kill her because he believes she was abusing his child with Roberts.

On top of prosecutors publishing the 911 call during the trial, they also released body camera video showing the moment first responders arrived.

Burks had fled the scene and was spotted nearby a short time later in a white pick-up truck that belonged to a neighbor.

“My nephew was in the living room and said someone just flew by in a white truck,” said Diana Flanagan. “I came out from the washroom into the living room real quick and I said ‘I think that’s Mike’s truck,’ my husband. I said ‘Where’s he going?’ And he stopped at the end of our driveway and kind of hesitated like he didn’t know whether to go left or right so he went to the right and just floored it.”

Flanagan said her husband wouldn’t normally drive like that. When asked if he had come back to get the truck, he told her no.

A second neighbor also had an encounter with Burks. He said the man came to his door in a white truck holding his wrist asking for a ride to the hospital because he had hurt himself.

The neighbor, Brian Ball, said he offered to call 911 but Burks declined.

“He said no, no police,” Ball said. “No I’ll go to jail for life.”

Investigators said Burks later abandoned the car and took off into the woods. He was taken into custody a short time later.

The trial will continue on Wednesday.