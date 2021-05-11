Bay County motorists line up for gas

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A cybersecurity attack that targeted operators of a major east coast fuel pipeline left the nation on edge and worried about how they will get fuel.

Some Florida residents rushed Tuesday to gas stations in a panic to fill up their tanks. In Bay County, motorists lined up at gas stations as word of the cyber attack spread. Motorists say they are concerned and want to fill up sooner rather than later.

Average price of gas jumps 6 cents per gallon

However, AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said motorists shouldn’t worry. Gas prices are -not- related to the colonial pipeline attack and are expected to remain steady.

“Florida is not supplied with gasoline from Colonial Pipeline we receive our gas through our ports with ships that sail over from refineries in Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi,” he said. “Those deliveries will continue despite Colonial Pipeline being down so Florida has plenty of gas but the gas stations run out if everyone converges on it at one time.”

Jenkins said the best thing to do is not take more fuel than you need right now. Also, the Colonial Pipeline is said to be restarting by the end of the week.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Lynn Haven Candidate responds to Facebook post

Bay County motorists line up for gas

Life Management Center talks about their resources for mental health conditions

Morning Weather Forecast 5-11-21

3 charged in Callaway little league brawl

Local valedictorians and salutatorians share obstacles of graduating at the top

More Local News

Don't Miss