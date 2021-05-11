Bay County motorists line up for gas

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A cybersecurity attack that targeted operators of a major east coast fuel pipeline left the nation on edge and worried about how they will get fuel.

Some Florida residents rushed Tuesday to gas stations in a panic to fill up their tanks. In Bay County, motorists lined up at gas stations as word of the cyber attack spread. Motorists say they are concerned and want to fill up sooner rather than later.

However, AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said motorists shouldn’t worry. Gas prices are -not- related to the colonial pipeline attack and are expected to remain steady.

“Florida is not supplied with gasoline from Colonial Pipeline we receive our gas through our ports with ships that sail over from refineries in Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi,” he said. “Those deliveries will continue despite Colonial Pipeline being down so Florida has plenty of gas but the gas stations run out if everyone converges on it at one time.”

Jenkins said the best thing to do is not take more fuel than you need right now. Also, the Colonial Pipeline is said to be restarting by the end of the week.