The Bay County Motorcycle Foundation will hold the 5th Dylan Corbin Memorial Poker Run, a charity bike ride, to raise money for Bay District Schools’ ROTC programs.

The ride will begin at Mosley High School February 1 at 8:30 a.m. with an opening ceremony. Attendees will also enjoy live music, food and raffles.

Registration will be held at the high school for $10 per rider.

Watch the segment from News 13 Midday to learn more about the ride’s cause and details.