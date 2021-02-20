Bay County Motorcycle Foundation holds 6th annual Memorial Poker Run for Dylan Corbin

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County Motorcycle Foundation held its 6th annual Dylan Corbin Memorial Poker Run on Saturday.

Motorcycle groups from all over Bay County gathered to honor the life of Dylan Corbin and raise money for JROTC programs in the county.

Corbin was 19 years old when he died from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident in 2015.

Event organizers said when his parents heard how underfunded JROTC programs in the county were, they wanted the Bay County Motorcycle Foundation’s memorial poker run to benefit those programs.

“It’s amazing how our [J]ROTCs here in Bay County, are not funded very well,” said Biker Bulletin Board owner, Josie Ferraioli. “I mean at the time, Deane Bozeman’s army [J]ROTC they didn’t have uniforms or anything so the monies help them.”

Not only does the money help the programs, it also provides scholarships for select seniors in JROTC.

“It covers a good amount of money,” said Cadet Major Nikita Paskevic. “I mean it’s a lot of money and college isn’t cheap as many people know so I believe the cadets who do receive this scholarship, they’re so deeply grateful.”

Ferraioli said many members of the biker community are veterans making this cause neat to their hearts.

“This is our future, these are our children, these are our students and they’re gonna be our future so we wanna help them,” Ferraioli said.

Ferraioli said they’ve faced multiple challenges hosting the event over the last six years with Hurricane Michael and the coronavirus pandemic.

“But again, we are bikers and we promise something we are going to get it done,” Ferraioli said. “And here we are. It doesn’t stop us. No hurricanes, no COVID, we’re still going to put this event on and raise money for our students.”

Ferraioli said they usually average around $5,000 raised and they hope to break that record this year. If you are interested in donating, contact Josie Ferraioli at bikerbulletinboard@gmail.com.