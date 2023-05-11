BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – Losing a loved one is one of the hardest things someone can endure.

For a Bay County woman, the tragic and sudden death of her husband just three days after the birth of their son, was a moment she had to survive.

Jessica Ayers, a Bay County mom with two children, is telling her story in her book, ‘My Partner is Dead, Now What?’

The book, which launched this week, talks about her grief journey following her husband’s death and aims to give others inspiration and support during what is arguably someone’s darkest days.

The book is available for purchase online or at her upcoming book release party on Friday, May 26, featuring food, live music, and door prizes.

The event is also a fundraiser. Ayers is partnering with the Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center to create the Justin Ayers Memorial Fund, which will ultimately help victim advocates provide the services and resources they need to help others who are impacted by crimes. Ayers said her victim advocate supported her tremendously after her husband’s death.

General admission tickets are $10. VIP tickets are $50. For more information on this event, or to purchase tickets, click here.