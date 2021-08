BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Bay County man was sentenced to 35 years in prison with a 10-year minimum mandatory sentence on Thursday.

William Cooper Brandt

William Cooper Brandt was convicted by a Bay County jury on June 22, 2021, of aggravated battery with a firearm and assault, according to authorities.

Evidence presented at trial proved that the defendant beat the victim about the head and face with a firearm.