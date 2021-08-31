Bay County man sentenced to 25 years in prison

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) A Bay County man was sentenced to 25 years in prison on a drug trafficking conviction on Tuesday.

Tevin Rashad Brown

On August 2, Tevin Rashad Brown entered an open plea to trafficking in illegal drugs, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of a schedule II controlled substance, tampering with evidence, resisting an officer without violence, and driving while license canceled, suspended, or revoked.

On September 9, 2020, Bay County sheriff’s deputies busted Brown on Kacy Lane in Callaway as he arrived at the site of a drug deal, a news release said.

According to the news release, they found heroin, fentanyl, and crack cocaine in his car and Brown admitted that he intended on selling heroin at that location and that the items in the car did belong to him.

Brown was sentenced as a habitual violent felony offender based on his previous convictions for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and felon in possession of a firearm.