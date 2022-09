Lozada was found guilty of second degree murder.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Jonathan Lozada was found guilty of the murder of Justin Reyes Friday afternoon. It took jurors less than an hour to find Lozada guilty.

On Dec. 17, 2019, Lozada shot Reyes twice in the head while robbing Reyes of music equipment.

After Lozada killed Reyes he shot a video with the victim’s body and put it on Snapchat.