Bay County man dies crossing Highway 231

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Bay County man killed in an crash early Saturday morning has been identified.

According to the Panama City Police Department, 30-year-old Vincent Lee Litton was hit and killed around 3:30 Saturday morning while crossing Highway 231.

Police said he was hit by a Ford pickup heading north near the Star Avenue/231 intersection.

Officers with the Panama City Police Department and Bay County Sheriff’s Office responded and Litton was pronounced dead on scene.

Traffic Homicide Investigators were called to the scene and the highway was closed for nearly four hours while the initial investigation was conducted.

Authorities said the investigation is still ongoing.