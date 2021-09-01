Bay County man charged with aggravated battery on pregnant person

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Bay County man was charged after a domestic violence dispute on Tuesday, according to a news release.

Luis Fabian Moran Rivas

Luis Fabian Moran Rivas was found guilty as charged with aggravated battery on a pregnant person, authorities said.

In February 2020, the Panama City Police Department responded to a domestic violence call at the Foxwood Apartments in Panama City.

Investigators determined that Rivas had pushed the victim down and kicked her in the back and stomach. The victim was 6 months pregnant with Rivas child, according to the news release.

It was a neighbor who witnessed the attack and called the police.

Aggravated battery on a pregnant person is a second-degree felony, punishable by a maximum sentence of up to 5 years in the Florida Department of Corrections.

Rivas will be sentenced on October 5, 2021.