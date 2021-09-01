Bay County man charged with aggravated battery on pregnant person

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Bay County man was charged after a domestic violence dispute on Tuesday, according to a news release.

Luis Fabian Moran Rivas

Luis Fabian Moran Rivas was found guilty as charged with aggravated battery on a pregnant person, authorities said.

In February 2020, the Panama City Police Department responded to a domestic violence call at the Foxwood Apartments in Panama City.

Investigators determined that Rivas had pushed the victim down and kicked her in the back and stomach. The victim was 6 months pregnant with Rivas child, according to the news release.

It was a neighbor who witnessed the attack and called the police.

Aggravated battery on a pregnant person is a second-degree felony, punishable by a maximum sentence of up to 5 years in the Florida Department of Corrections.

Rivas will be sentenced on October 5, 2021.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Fire damages Defuniak Springs dry cleaners

Nexstar teaming up with Feeding America to help fight hunger in America

Northwest Regional Library System celebrates National Library Card Sign Up Month

Panama City Weather: 9/1/21 Morning Forecast

Gulf District Schools close for nearly a week

Panama City Weather 8-31-2021

More Local News

Don't Miss