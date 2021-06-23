Bay County man charged in fatal Walton crash

Brenton Cowart

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A 32-year-old Bay County man is now facing charges for a deadly crash that happened in February in Walton County.

Brenton Cowart is charged with negligent DUI vehicular manslaughter. He was taken to the Walton County jail but has since posted bail.

The crash happened on February 12th just before 2 a.m. on Highway 98 near Watersound Parkway. Florida Highway Patrol troopers said a 59-year-old Ohio man was killed after he was rear-ended by a Porsche.

Troopers said the man was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene.

