Bay County man arrested on drug charges after traffic stop

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A traffic stop for improperly tinted windows leads to multiple drug arrest charges for a Parker resident on Monday.

Marcus Tyree Blount Jr., 25, was arrested for two counts of misdemeanor possession of drug equipment, one count of felony possession of trafficking amount of cocaine, one count of felony possession of marijuana over 20 grams, and one county possession of marijuana with intent to sale.

Authorities said Blount Jr. was pulled over near the intersection of Front Beach Road and Anne Avenue for improper tent when the trooper smelled marijuana from inside the car.

After developing a probable cause and conducting a search of the vehicle, the trooper discovered a total of 112.9 grams of marijuana, in bulk and individually bagged for resale and 46.9 grams of cocaine, according to the news release.

Blount Jr. was transported to the Bay County Jail, without further incident.