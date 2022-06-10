BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Micanopy, Fla. man was arrested for the sexual battery of a 17-year-old girl.

On May 30, 2022, Bay County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint from parents, that Frederick Dickenson Haines II, 49, had sexually battered their 17-year-old daughter.

According to BCSO, the victim says Haines provided her with shots of alcohol. The victim remembers playing cards with Haines and walking to the beach just a short distance from where they were staying.

The victim says Haines kissed her and then returned to the residence shortly after. The victim says she remembers laying down and talking to Haines but does not recollect anything else between that time.

However, evidence in the case, including a partial confession via text, showed Haines sexually assaulted the girl, according to court records.