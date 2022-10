PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A registered sex offender is back behind bars for allegedly molesting a young girl.

Bay County Sheriff’s investigators arrested 83-year-old Donald Eugene Lovett Thursday.

They claim that in 2016, Lovett groped a girl in a child’s tree house. She was 10 years old at the time. Lovett was about 75.

Authorities said Lovett admitted to the acts. He’s charged with sexual battery on a child under 12 and lewd and lascivious molestation.