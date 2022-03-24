BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A man has been arrested on several charges after a fight with his girlfriend turned ugly early Thursday morning.

Ruben Alvarez-Cabrera was arrested around 5 AM, after he confronted his girlfriend of three years about their relationship status, according to court records.

Bay County Sherriff’s Office reported what started out as a verbal fight quickly turned physical, resulting in Alvarez-Cabera hitting and kicking his girlfriend multiple times.

During the fight, he reportedly struck the woman in the head with a level, causing a gash in her scalp. He continued to strike her with the object.

His girlfriend attempted to leave the house many times but was pulled back onto the premises by Alveraz, and eventually knocked unconscious.

Alvarez-Cabrera reportedly said, “If you try to call the cops, I go to jail, and get deported; I kill you and bury you.”

He was arrested on scene and admitted to all crimes, court records show.

The charges include aggravated battery, with two counts of domestic violence, one for false imprisonment and the other for using a deadly weapon, as well as obstruction of justice.