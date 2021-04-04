Bay County League of Women Voters will hold two Candidate Forums for Lynn Haven and Parker municipal elections

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County League of Women Voters will hold two separate candidate forums for the upcoming municipal elections in Lynn Haven and Parker.

The Lynn Haven Candidate Forum will take place of Monday April 5 at the Lynn Haven United Methodist Church beginning at 6 p.m.

Candidates for Mayor and two City Commission seats will answer questions about issues that are important to voters.

Later on in the week, the forum for the City of Park will be on Thursday April 8.

Residents will hear from candidate running for Mayor and two City Council seats. The Parker forum will take lace at Parker Elementary school at 6 p.m.

League of Women Voters Vice President, Kara Wootson, said seeing the candidates in person helps people remember them on election day and is a priceless piece of information for voters.

“There is nothing better than to know, where your candidates stand. and especially to issues that are important to your personal household and and way that you are moving about the community,” Wootson said.

Election day will be April 20 and early voting will run from April 12 through the 16. For more information on all of this year’s municipal elections, click here.