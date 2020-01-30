Bay County kindergarten enrollment

PANAMA CITY, (WMBB) — Bay District school officials don’t want parents of kindergarteners to miss out on the school choice application process. The kindergarten registration begins February 10, 2020, but the School Choice open enrollment window isn’t until March 9 through April 10. When parents register their children they will be assigned to the school in their zone. To choose a different school, parents must also register for School Choice.

School Choice allows parents to pick their top three schools for their child. While school officials can usually accommodate most parents, the program does not guarantee enrollment in those schools. It’s depends on the space available, based on each school’s student capacity.

Bay District Schools Director of Student Services Kara Mulkusky advises, “if a parent already has a parent portal set up they can go right to their parent portal application or on the computer and fill out the application. If not they should report to their zoned school and the zoned school can help them set up a parent portal. They can always come to the district office, The Nelson Building, and ask for student services and we can assist with that as well.”

If parents miss the application window for school choice, or do not get their first choice, they can apply for a hardship application, beginning on May 4th. Mulkusky strongly urges parents to start hardship applications sooner rather than later. Many families may be applying at one time later in the summer and this could result in a lag time for results of up to two weeks.

Kindergarten is a new and exciting experience for students and Mulkusky has some advice to better prepare them for the classrooms saying, “a couple of tips to help students have that kindergarten readiness is just to read to their child every night, reading a story book, pausing and asking questions about what’s taking place during the story. It helps expose children to vocabulary and early literacy skills that is so important for kindergarten.”

Many schools offer summer orientation style activities for which details and dates will be released later in the summer.