Bay County Juvenile Justice Courthouse plans discussed at meeting

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County Courts and Clerks Facilities Committee gathered for a meeting to discuss the new Juvenile Justice Courthouse.

More detailed drawings of construction plans were presented at the meeting to iron out the finer details of the project.

“Flow of individuals that come through the courthouse, making certain that security protocols are maintained. We were also discussing other issues such as engineering the slope of the facility, parking spaces which will be a big issue as we go forward and how do we make sure that we get people safely into the court facility and then outside the facility when we’re done,” explained Chief Judge Christopher Patterson, 14th Judicial Circuit of Florida.

He also said they hope for construction to be finished sometime in 2021 and to occupy the building in late 2021 or early 2022.

Their next meeting will be held on July 8th.