Bay County Job Fair to be held February 1

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Gulf Coast State College’s campus will host the 33rd Annual Bay County Job Fair February 1, starting at 10 a.m. for the general public.

The job fair is free for employees and job seekers to attend.

Organizations like CareerSourceGulfCoast, the Bay County Chamber of Commerce and others will hold this event, which is the largest job fair in the county.

Military veterans, their spouses, and active duty members and spouses are welcome to attend the job fair starting at 9 a.m.

Attendees can arrive at the Student Union East building that morning and find employers seeking candidates.

