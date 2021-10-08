Bay County is getting $2.7 million more for Hurricane Michael recovery

SOUTHPORT, Fla. (WMBB) — When Hurricane Michael hit Bay County on October 10th, 2018, Ron DeSantis was still on the campaign trail running for governor.

When most people had forgotten about the catastrophic damages in the panhandle, DeSantis said he did all he could to get help for the area.

And he said he still hasn’t forgotten.

“We’re still in the fight, we’re still going to do more, so today we’re proud to announce an additional $3.1 million in hazard mitigation matching awards from the Department of Economic Opportunity,” Governor Ron DeSantis said.

This funding helps communities meet the 25% match required by FEMA.

“I mean some of the cities are not going to be able to produce that type of money and so we’re happy that what we’re doing today is basically, we’re covering that matchup for these communities,” DeSantis said.

$2.7 million of that money is going to Bay County to buy generators, make emergency service improvements and upgrade water lines.

The DEO has given the area more than $228 million in Hurricane Michael impacted communities long-term disaster recovery.

“It’s hard to believe it’s three years and we still drive around town and we still see the elements of what happened here three years ago but you haven’t forgotten about us, you continue to remind people like Kevin Guthrie and Dane Eagle that Northwest Florida needs help and the men and women of this part of the state are forever in your debt,” Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis said.

DeSantis said the state still has another $106 million to continue helping cities and counties rebuild and they’re trying to secure even more.