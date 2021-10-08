Bay County hosts their fall Waste Amnesty Days

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Tomorrow is another day for you to clean out your garage and get rid of all the stuff you can’t throw in the garbage.

Bay County is again hosting its twice-a-year waste amnesty days event. It started Friday, Oct. 8th and runs through Oct. 9th.

Bay County residents can dispose of yard debris, household garbage, and hazardous waste at no charge.

That includes things like appliances, concrete, lumber, sheetrock, furniture, old paint and other household chemicals, tires, batteries, computers, and cell phones.

Glenn Ogburn, Bay County’s Solid Waste Division Manager, said days like this help out the whole community.

“It also assists people like mosquito control and stuff, because we take in tires which can harbor mosquitos and stuff, you know which are vectors for different diseases, so it’s you know it’s all-around a good program, many people take advantage of it,” Ogburn.

Waste amnesty days will run again tomorrow, Oct 9th from 7 AM to 4:30 PM, at the Steelfield Landfill in western Bay County.

It is open to Bay County residents only. You must show proof of residency like a driver’s license, power bill, or a voter registration card.

And again, it’s free.