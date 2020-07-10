Bay County holds virtual meeting to discuss skatepark coming to the sports complex

Tonight Bay County is asking for community members input on what they want to see at the new skatepark.

Park designers and local skaters gathered at a virtual meeting to discuss phase one of building the facility.

The park will be located on the east side of the parking lot at the Panama city beach sports complex.

“From what I understand this is long needed,” said Tim Payne the owner of Team Pain. “There hasn’t been a skatepark built around Panama City or Bay County or Panama City Beach.”

This is a one million dollar project in collaboration with the Bay County Government, The Tourist Development Council and Team Pain skatepark designs.

At Thursday’s meeting, representatives from each organization came together to hear from the people who will actually be using the park.

“Our goal tonight is just to make first contact with the community and we’re gonna have an interview process where we are going to have questions and answers, we’re going to be showing them layouts for the facility,” said Payne.

Designers say they plan for the park to be anywhere from 16 to 20 thousand square feet. They also shared the ideas of elements they would like to add to the park like a snake run or a flow bowl and let skaters share their opinions.

“There should be a spot of intermediate and advanced skaters, but I feel like with the amount of new people that are going to be starting this out there should be some low ledges that people would like to grind on and low rails,” said local skater Tommy Locker.

The county has posted a survey on their website and asks any skaters who missed the meeting to fill it out so all their voices can be heard before moving into phase two of the project.