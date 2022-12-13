PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — On December 17, Bay County is hosting its 12th annual Wreaths Across America event.

The event was started in 1992 by a family in Maine who donated 5,000 wreaths to be laid on veterans’ graves at Arlington National Cemetery.

Today, volunteers in over 3,000 communities across America come together on a Saturday in December to honor those who have served.

“If we look at the mission for Wreaths Across America, it is to honor or remember, honor and teach,” Bay County Wreaths Across America organizer Michael Sparks said. “And when we say teach, it’s to teach our younger generation about the sacrifices our veterans have taken over their lives or, you know, the freedoms they get from those sacrifices.”

Last year nearly 2,200 wreathes were laid in Bay County alone.

Cemetery coordinators throughout Bay County are looking for volunteers to help lay the wreaths.

Volunteers will lay wreaths at the following locations:

Kent Forest Lawn Cemetery – 2403 Harrison Ave, Panama City, FL 32405

– 2403 Harrison Ave, Panama City, FL 32405 Mount Hope Cemetery – 4799 County Rd 389, Lynn Haven, FL 32444

– 4799 County Rd 389, Lynn Haven, FL 32444 Millville Cemetery – E Second Plaza, Panama City, FL 32401

– E Second Plaza, Panama City, FL 32401 Marywood Cemetery — Tyndall Air Force Base

— Tyndall Air Force Base Oakland Cemetery Panama – 1001 W 11th St, Panama City, FL 32401

– 1001 W 11th St, Panama City, FL 32401 Panama City Garden Club War Memorial (No Ceremony) – 810 Garden Club Dr, Panama City, FL 32401

(No Ceremony) – 810 Garden Club Dr, Panama City, FL 32401 West Bay Cemetery – American Legion Post 402 will be laying these Wreathes

Unless otherwise indicated, registration for each event is from 8:15 a.m. – 8:45 a.m. and each ceremony will begin at 9:00 a.m.