Bay County holding job fair amid maintenance worker shortage

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Multiple departments with Bay County government are looking for employees; the county is working to fill empty positions through a job fair on Thursday morning.

The Bay County Public Works Department and Wastewater Division are looking to fill almost a dozen vacant positions.Eight maintenance workers are needed in the Public Works Department, and according to county officials, the need is dire.

Bay County Public Information Officer Valerie Sale said on Wednesday, for the first time in decades, there are no maintenance workers on staff which could lead to issues down the road.

“What that means is that sooner than later, if we don’t get these positions filled, people are going to start to notice,” Sale said. “Maybe the roadside grasses aren’t cut with the frequency that they normally are. There are some problems that will arise from that.”

Sale said the maintenance worker positions are entry-level with room for professional growth. To apply for these positions and others available, visit the county’s job fair on Thursday, May 12th, from 8 a.m. to noon.

It’ll be on the third floor of the Government Center located at 840 West 11th Street in Panama City.

Click here to learn about other openings with the county.