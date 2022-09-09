PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — In August, The Florida Department of Health hosted its health summit to understand the state of the communities health.

The Florida Department of Health hosts these health summits every five years, now they have the results from the August meeting.

They determined the top five health priorities are behavioral health including mental health and substance use, transportation, housing, access to care and intentional self-harm including death by suicide.

“It is important for every community to take a look at the community on occasion to be able to see where there are needs that may still need to be met so we know best where to put resources and where to be able to step in and to help those people that may need help in specific areas,” Bay County Florida Department of Health Public Information Officer Tricia Pearce said.

They plan to have another meeting to go over the top five priorities and work towards providing more resources and help to the community.

That meeting will be at the health department on September 14 at 10 a.m.