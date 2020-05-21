Bay County Habitat for Humanity makes another dream come true

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Habitat for Humanity of Bay County put another family into a brand new home.

The Gray family was given the keys to their new home in a dedication ceremony Wednesday afternoon.

“It’s unbelievable, I can’t even describe it. We’ve had some hard times and us owning a home is amazing,” homeowner Kelly Gray said. “There’s no real words for it.”

This is Habitat for Humanity’s 83rd house built in the area and their fourth after Hurricane Michael.

“It’s amazing. What they do for people that have no other hope,” Gray said. “For them to have a home and to get a home through them, it’s amazing. It’s a God gift.”

In addition to building new homes, Habitat for Humanity has also been able to do more than 70 home repairs after the hurricane.

To learn more about Habitat for Humanity, check out their website here.