LIVE NOW /
Watch News 13 at 10:00

Bay County Habitat for Humanity makes another dream come true

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Habitat for Humanity of Bay County put another family into a brand new home.

The Gray family was given the keys to their new home in a dedication ceremony Wednesday afternoon.

“It’s unbelievable, I can’t even describe it. We’ve had some hard times and us owning a home is amazing,” homeowner Kelly Gray said. “There’s no real words for it.”

This is Habitat for Humanity’s 83rd house built in the area and their fourth after Hurricane Michael.

“It’s amazing. What they do for people that have no other hope,” Gray said. “For them to have a home and to get a home through them, it’s amazing. It’s a God gift.”

In addition to building new homes, Habitat for Humanity has also been able to do more than 70 home repairs after the hurricane.

To learn more about Habitat for Humanity, check out their website here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Bay District Schools continues meal delivery program in summer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bay District Schools continues meal delivery program in summer"

Hotels prepare for vacationers as Memorial Day Weekend approaches

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hotels prepare for vacationers as Memorial Day Weekend approaches"

Bay County Habitat for Humanity builds another house for local resident

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bay County Habitat for Humanity builds another house for local resident"

Residents react to Dollar General development order

Thumbnail for the video titled "Residents react to Dollar General development order"

Narcan, the difference between life and death

Thumbnail for the video titled "Narcan, the difference between life and death"
More Local News